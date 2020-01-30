Neighbors react to 4th homicide in Harrisburg of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Dauphin County Coroner has identified the victim in Wednesday evening's shooting as 21-year-old Jason Hill. Now Harrisburg Police are investigating their 4th homicide of the year, and their third shooting in 24 hours.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of Curtin Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police were seen dusting a damaged car for fingerprints and placing multiple markers.

"I saw the ambulance outside my house and I wondered what was going on," Gloria Kury, a woman who lives on the street, said. "So, I walked out to the porch and my neighbors told me that there had been a shooting and that the victim had been taken up Curtin Street to 5th Street to be loaded into the ambulance."

Thursday morning, left over crime tape could be seen on the sidewalks, and flyers sticking out of doors, as police try to piece together who killed Hill. The coroner determined he died from multiple gun shot wounds in an autopsy. Charity Burgess knew Hill, and said he was well-liked by many at Harrisburg High School.

"Good kid," Burgess said. "Was never the type to get into anything. He wasn't like that. Just always a good kid. That's all."

"I mean there certainly is gun violence in the neighborhood," Kury said. "I have three holes in the window of my bedroom on the second floor. Gives you an indication that the gun violence is out of control."

Police plan to release more information Friday morning.