Pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich recalled over unlabeled allergen

Astrochef LLC, has issued a recall for its pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA said the sandwiches may actually contain meatballs instead of pepperoni. The meatballs are made with soy which can cause allergic reactions.

Affected product:

10-oz. retail carton containing “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020”on the package label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

For consumer questions contact Conagra Consumer Care at 1- 800-672-8152.

