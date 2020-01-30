× Police: 3 vehicles stolen from Manheim Auto Auction; one recovered in Philadelphia

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating the theft of three vehicles from Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Penn Township.

The theft was reported on Tuesday at around 8:13 a.m., according to police reports.

Police have described the cars as:

a 2017 Mercedes 450 Series (value: $32,775)

a 2018 Audi Q5 (value: $24,265)

a 2013 BMW 550 Series (value: $15,400)

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found the Audi yesterday in the city of Philadelphia, where police say three males were inside the vehicle.

Anyone with further information on the remaining vehicles are requested to contact police at 717-733-0965.