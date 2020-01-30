× Police: Lancaster County man charged after being found masturbating in parked car

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 52-year-old Clay Township man has been charged with indecent exposure and other offenses after police say he was found masturbating in a parked car in the Denver Borough Thursday morning.

Christopher Yonosky is also charged with disorderly conduct and driving under a suspended license in the incident, which occurred around 8:10 a.m. on the first block of North Third Street, East Cocalico Township Police say.

Officers responding to the report of a sex act in progress found Yonosky watching pornography on his phone and actively masturbating, according to police. He was taken into custody, questioned, and released, police say.

Yonosky will be sent a summons to appear in District Court, according to police.