Police: Lancaster County man charged after being found masturbating in parked car

Posted 2:59 PM, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 03:00PM, January 30, 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 52-year-old Clay Township man has been charged with indecent exposure and other offenses after police say he was found masturbating in a parked car in the Denver Borough Thursday morning.

Christopher Yonosky is also charged with disorderly conduct and driving under a suspended license in the incident, which occurred around 8:10 a.m. on the first block of North Third Street, East Cocalico Township Police say.

Officers responding to the report of a sex act in progress found Yonosky watching pornography on his phone and actively masturbating, according to police. He was taken into custody, questioned, and released, police say.

Yonosky will be sent a summons to appear in District Court, according to police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.