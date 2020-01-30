Police: Man stole credit cards from vehicle, used them to buy $6,800 worth of items at Park City Mall

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are attempting to identify a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a victim’s car and using a pilfered credit card to make more than $6,800 in fraudulent purchases at Park City Mall.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between 1:30 and 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The victim reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle while it was parked at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex on Weaver Road and took the victim’s wallet and other items.

Credit cards taken from the wallet were later used to buy $6,820.63 worth of items from several stores at Park City, including the Apple Store, police say.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.