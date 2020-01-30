Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole credit card, made nearly $1500 in fraudulent purchases

Posted 9:44 AM, January 30, 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stole a victim’s credit card before making nearly $1500 of fraudulent purchases at Target.

On January 15, police were notified by a resident that her credit card had been stolen, and an unauthorized purchase over $1450 was made at Target in Lower Township .

Surveillance footage from the store and transaction receipts allowed police to locate a male suspect that entered the Target wearing a hooded sweatshirt and winter hat.

Police say he purchased an Apple iPad and Apple Watch.

