× She’s logging 32 Hours in the pool to swim for a cure

Swim instructor Holly Maitland-McKenna has an interesting perpective on her 32-hour swim.

“It’s easy,” she said. “The hard part’s staying awake.”

Maitland-McKenna dove into the 32-hour challenge Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and she won’t quit until 6 p.m. on Friday.

“The goal is $3,200. 3200 since I’m doing 32 hours,” she said. Although, she admits it’s always great to raise more.

With each stroke, Maitland-McKenna is helping the Four Diamonds Fund as a part of Penn State’s annual fundraiser THON. Maitland-McKenna’s swim directly benefits the efforts at Penn State Harrisburg.

This is the eighth year she is putting her arms and legs the test. And, she only plans to take on bigger challenges from here.

“This year I’ll do 32. Next year I’ll try for 40. And then in 2022, I’ll attempt 46,” she said.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. The funds raised by THON are used to cover the treatment costs for pediatric cancer patients as well as support cancer research.

To help Holly Maitland-McKenna in her cause, click here.