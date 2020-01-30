× State Police: Thieves break into Lancaster County utility company’s trucks, steal $30,000 worth of equipment

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police are investigating the suspected burglary of more than $30,000 worth of equipment from a Caernarvon Township business last month.

According to police, the utility company ARS Group reported that someone broke into several of the company’s bucket trucks sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, forcing their way inside numerous equipment boxes to access and removing several chainsaws and pieces of climbing equipment.

The damaged equipment boxes are valued at $500 each, according to police.

Among the items stolen were:

Stihl 362C chainsaw ($500 value)

Stihl 193T chainsaw ($300 value)

Hydraulic “stick” saw ($2,300 value)

Utility climbing equipment ($200 value)

The incident remains under investigation.