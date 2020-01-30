× Sunday is Groundhog Day. Here are some of the Central PA celebrations you can mark the occasion

Before you settle into your couch Sunday afternoon to get ready for the Super Bowl, don’t forget there’s another huge event happening earlier.

Yes, Sunday is Groundhog Day — the day where Pennsylvania’s favorite rodent prognosticator emerges from his burrow to let us know if we’ll be facing six more weeks of winter.

While the western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney boasts the state’s most-famous groundhog, several Central Pennsylvania social clubs will mark the occasion with their own resident rodents.

Here’s a look at some of the ceremonies happening in our area. (If you don’t see your event on the list and would like it added, you can email us at news@fox43.com)

YORK COUNTY

“Poor Richard,” the York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge’s resident weather predictor, will make his 92nd prognostication after a sunrise ceremony at the Elks Lodge No. 213 on 223 North George Street.

Any dues-paying member of any Elks Lodge, or community-minded individual, can request to join the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge by paying dues of $5. (All proceeds go to local charities).

Opening ceremonies begin at 7:15 a.m. The ceremonies include the reciting of the annual Groundhog Pledge, introduction of new members, and a reading of weather predictions, including that of “Poor Richard.”

Founded in 1928, the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge is reputed to be the third-oldest Groundhog Lodge in the U.S.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Shipoke Sheena, Pennsylvania’s one and only weather-prognosticating dog, will make her 2020 prediction at the Shipoke/Harrisburg Groundhog Day ceremony on Saturday. Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse and other guests will attend the 10 a.m. ceremony, which will be held at the Conoy Street Park at the corner of Conoy and Race streets.

Instead of Punxsutawney Phil, Shipoke Sheena, a dog dressed like a bear pretending to be a groundhog, prognosticates about the coming of Spring with the help of NASA meteorologists.

The festivities will kick off with free coffee, hot chocolate, and gourmet donuts by a fire pit near the park at 7:30 a.m.. The official ceremony is set for 10:00 am. After the costumed canine (who in real life is a chihuahua named Bubble) reveals her prediction, weather enthusiasts are welcome to stay and enjoy snacks and beverages at the Los Tres Cubanos restaurant (across from the park). Popular local musician Jonathan Frazier will perform, and there will be goodies for the kids.

The event is free and open to the public. Go to the Ground Dog Day Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/grounddogday2020/ for updates and details. Contact Joanne Kaldy at 240-527-9848 for more information.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Quarryville

Octoraro Orphie, the resident prognosticator for the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville, will make his prediction after a full morning of ceremonies at Chateau at White Rock of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, 248 White Rock Road, Quarryville. The festivities will begin with coffee and doughnuts at 7:30 a.m., with ceremonies starting at 8 a.m.

The ceremony includes a parade, introduction of new lodge members (including the ceremonial dunking of one lucky recipient), and culminates with Orphie’s prediction.

For more information, contact the lodge at (717) 529-2770.

Mount Joy

Mount Joy Minnie, resident prognosticator for the Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce, will make her prediction at a ceremony Sunday at the Rotary clock on East Main Street and Marietta Avenue in Mount Joy.

The ceremony will begin at 7 a.m.

In the event of bad weather, Mount Joy Minnie will make her prediction at Northwest Bank, 101 E. Main St.

For more information, visit mountjoychamber.com

Mount Gretna

Mount Gretna Grady will make a prediction from his home base at the Mount Gretna Volunteer Fire Department, 41 Boulevard Avenue, Sunday morning. Festivities begin with a pancake and sausage breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Fire Hall, with the Grady’s prediction coming at noon.

There will also be activities for children and Grady souvenirs for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Mount Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.

Columbia

Poppy the Groundhog will make her first-ever prediction on Saturday after an afternoon of activities at Columbia Crossing, 41 Walnut Street.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center will host a session about groundhogs and Groundhog Day, including activities for children, beginning at 1 p.m. Poppy will take the stage at about 3:30.

Cost is $5 per person (children under age 5 are free).

For more information, go here.