× York man charged in Wednesday morning bank robbery in Springettsbury Township

YORK COUNTY — A York man is facing criminal charges after police found him hiding in a ditch near the First National Bank he had just robbed Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint filed by Springettsbury Township Police.

Eric Baron Just Eichler, 37, of the first block of North State Street, is charged with three felony counts of robbery, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of receiving stolen property in the incident, which occurred around 10:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of Mt. Zion Road, the complaint states.

According to police, Eichler entered the bank and demanded money, telling employees he had a gun and threatening to shoot a teller in the face.

The teller gave Eichler $2,874 in cash, and he fled from the bank, police say.

Officers responding to the area found Eichler hiding in a ditch in close proximity to the bank, the complaint says. He had $2,874 in his pocket when he was apprehended, and admitted to robbing the bank, police say.