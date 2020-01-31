Bud Light asks fans to choose Super Bowl commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Anheuser-Busch has released two Bud Light Seltzer commercials for Super Bowl LIV.

The two ads, titled "#POSTYSTORE and #POSTYBAR," features Grammy-Nominated musician and Bud Light fan, Post Malone.

You can see both ads on Bud Light's youtube and social media pages, but only one will air during Sunday's big game.

The company says it's up to YOU to decide the winner!

FOX43's Bradon Long spoke to Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, to learn more about the commercials and what people can do to cast their votes.

Check it out in the clip above.