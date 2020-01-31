Deadly house fires in the U.S. increasing, data shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The number of fire-related deaths has been steadily rising in the U.S. in recent years, and most of them happen at home, statistics show.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 2,720 people were killed in house fires in 2018. They make up 74% of the total number of fire-related deaths in the U.S., or 3,655.

The remaining 26% of fire-related deaths happened in vehicles or due to wildfires like the Camp Fire in California.

The worst year for house fire deaths was 1978, when 6,015 people were killed. NFPA data shows ever since 2006, less than 3,000 people are killed in home fires each year.

Protecting your home and family from a fire can be challenging at times, and the American Red Cross has some fire safety tips:

Make sure there are working smoke alarms on every level of your home Inside bedrooms, outside of sleeping areas

Test your smoke alarms every month to make sure they work

Plan a fire escape plan with your family in case a fire breaks out Practice it twice a year

If a fire starts in your home - get out, stay out, and call 911.

