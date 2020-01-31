Fan Cave Sports Memorabilia gears up for the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A sports merchandise store in Lancaster County is gearing up for Super Bowl 54.

As soon as the clock runs out, there is work to do at Fan Cave Sports Memorabilia in West Lampeter Township.

“It’s Fan Cave... so whatever you’re a fan of," explained Karen Pearson, the owner, when asked about what is sold.

If customers can’t find what they want on store shelves, have no fear. Pearson says she or her husband will custom make personalized pieces.

"If somebody gives me a piece and says do whatever you want, I sit down, and I guarantee people will love it until the point they cry," said John Pearson.

The Pearsons frame personalized pieces for customers in-house -- from autographed photos of people’s favorite teams and players to jerseys to special shadow boxes.

“We actually had some agencies send us player’s jerseys for us to frame for them so there are some jerseys at different players’ houses or offices, whatever, game worn jerseys, it’s pretty cool," explained Karen.

“They give us the shoe, and say, 'Do whatever you want with it. Make it look good.' It’s a lot of fun, and nobody else will have one of those," added John.

The business can see a boom once confetti flies after the super bowl. Besides customers phoning in their orders, other sports merchandise businesses rely on the Pearsons' framing.

Of course, the Pearsons say business boosts the most when a local team competes, like in 2018, when the Eagles took home the championship.

“We’re still selling autographs Nick Foles pieces," added Karen.

The store is located at the Rockvale Outlets at 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 309.

You can call it at (717) 209-7075 or email at fancave309@gmail.com.