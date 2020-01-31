× Former principal at Lancaster County elementary school charged with stealing prescription pills from nurse’s office

LANCASTER COUNTY — A former elementary school principal in the Eastern Lancaster County School District has been charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance by New Holland Police, who allege he stole Adderall and Focalin prescription medications from the nurse’s office at New Holland Elementary School.

Jeffrey Scott Starr, 50, of the 500 block of Jared Way, New Holland, was charged with four counts of the misdemeanor offenses on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police. He resigned his position as principal of New Holland Elementary School on Monday, and his resignation was accepted by the school district’s Board of Directors at a meeting that night, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians of district students by Superintendent Robert Hollister.

READ: Letter to Parents Guardians –JeffStarrResignation 1.27.2020

Starr served in the Eastern Lancaster County School District for 10 years, according to LancasterOnline.

According to the criminal complaint, school representatives contacted police on Jan. 22 after discovering that students’ prescription medication was missing from the office of the school nurse.

School administration told police there was a discrepancy on the medication counts from the day before. The count from the previous working day at the office (Jan. 17) was accurate, school staff members told police.

According to the complaint, school staff reviewed surveillance footage from Jan. 17. At about 4:35 p.m., Starr can be seen in the footage watching staff members leave for the day at the front reception desk of the school, police allege. After the last staff person leaves, Staff can be seen looking out of a window, apparently to determine that there are no staff vehicles left in the school parking lot, according to police.

Staff can then be seen using his staff key to enter the nurse’s office from a hallway. He is in the office briefly before exiting, police say. He then returns a few minutes later with what appears to be a different set of keys, enters the office again, and remains inside for about 30 seconds, according to police.

He is then seen leaving the office and exiting the building, police say.

Staff members then questioned Starr about the discrepancy in the medicine count, according to police. He allegedly admitted to three school staff members that he had taken two Addreall pills from a locked cabinet in the nurse’s office, police say.

Nurses gave police documentation from a second discrepancy in the medication count on May 17, 2019, where Focalin pills were found to be missing.

Police questioned Starr about the missing medication, and he allegedly admitted to taking and ingesting the pills on both occasions, according to the complaint.

Adderall and Focalin are Schedule II controlled substances, according to police.