Harrisburg police asking for community help after cluster of violent activity leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Harrisburg Police Department is dealing with a cluster of violent activity. There were at least six incidents in the past week, and now three of them have turned into homicide investigations.

It all started on January25th. A 34-year-old man was killed on the 600 block of Benton. Later that day, on the 1200 block of Oyler Street, a 28-year-old woman was found dead with traumatic head and neck injuries. On January 28th, a 22-year-old man was killed on the 500 block of Curtain Street. Then, on January 30th, in three separate shootings, three men ages 21, 17, and 38 were shot.

Sergeant Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Police Department says the shootings on the 30th may be connected. He does caution though that it is still early in the investigation.

“It’s unfortunate that it happens, but it happens,” said Sgt. Gautsch. “And we are going to continue the investigations and put our best foot forwards.”

Detectives have been working around the clock to solve these crimes and they are hoping for some help from the community.

“We need the communities involvement to solve these and stop all this stuff. The community’s involvement is a crucial part of these investigations,” said Sgt. Gautsch. “I think sometimes we forget about that. The police can’t do this alone. We need the community’s involvement and to assist us in stopping this.”

Sgt. Gautsch says, the mentality of talking with police means you’re snitching is something the department is always trying to work to overcome. He says tips can always be submitted anonymously, and believes those with information on these crimes will come forwards.

“We have so many good members of the community,” said Sgt. Gautsch. “That they’re able to look past that and put their foot down and say this isn’t tolerable anymore in our neighborhoods.”

Sgt. Gautsch tells FOX43 the department plans to add more patrol to the areas where these crimes are happening.