Hershey breaks world record with massive Reese’s Take 5 chocolate bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County -- Hershey's isn't taking 5 in going for a world record ahead of the super bowl.

The Dauphin County chocolate giant assembled a massive Reese's Take 5 chocolate bar to break the Guinness World Record for largest chocolate and nut bar.

Weighing in at nearly three tons, or 5,943lbs, the bar measures nine feet long, 5.5 feet wide, and two feet high.

Hershey credits its Research and Development team member Michael Nolt for the record-setting sweet. That's a fitting accomplishment, considering he created the Reese's Take 5 bar in 2005. Nolt and a team of more than 40 Hershey Company employees assisted him in making the bar, taking five days to finish it.

"There was no mold for this product," Hershey spokesperson Anna Lingeris said, "The amazing teams at R&D, Engineering and Operations came up with a plan over the last seven days to create the world's largest chocolate and nut bar. Production came on Monday, that's five days ago, and we completed it last night."

This comes ahead of Reese’s’ first-ever Big Game advertising spot, airing during the third quarter of Sunday's game.

The ad is meant to make viewers question – why haven’t they heard of Reese’s Take 5? Have they been living under a rock? Were they raised by wolves?! No, seriously. We’re not letting them get away with this.

Reese’s Take 5 was named top of the Los Angeles Times candy bar power rankings in June of 2019.

The timing comes just eleven days after Snickers unveiled its own world record-setting candy bar on Jan. 16th. It weighed nearly 2 1/2 tons and was the size of 43,000 Snickers bars combined.