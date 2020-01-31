× Lancaster County woman accused of stealing $615,000 from business where she worked as a bookkeeper

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Lampeter Township Police have charged a 43-year-old Lancaster County woman with 175 counts of forgery and a count of theft by deception after she allegedly stole $615,000 from the Willow Street business where she worked.

Jennifer Wilson, of Millersville, was charged after an investigation of allegations made against her by the owner of Moon Mechanical on the 300 block of Carol Lynn Drive. Wilson worked as the company’s bookkeeper, and had full access to all finances, police say.

The owner of the business contacted police on Dec. 20, 2019, after becoming aware that some of the company’s money appeared to be missing, according to police.

Over the next month, police say, the company conducted an internal investigation while police obtained a search warrant for Fulton Bank for financial records. The investigation uncovered a loss of $615,000, according to police.

Investigators determined that forged checks began showing up in Moon Mechanical’s bank records beginning in August 2017 and continuing through December 2019.

Wilson was charged on Friday and turned herself in to authorities. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner for arraignment and released after posting $50,000 bail.