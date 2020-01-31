× Lancaster man accused of rape by two juvenile girls, police say

LANCASTER — A 44-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a child and related offenses after two juvenile girls accused him of sexually assaulting them numerous times over a period of several years, according to Lancaster City Police.

Jatniel Cotto-Martinez, of the first block of South Mary Street, was first accused by a 19-year-old woman who contacted police to report that he had raped her over a period of 11 years, beginning when she was 8. After an investigation of the woman’s claims, police charged Cotto-Martinez with felony counts of rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and related offenses.

Cotto-Martinez was taken into custody, arraigned on the charges, and transported to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail, police say.

After the initial complaint was filed, police say, a second alleged victim, this one a 17-year-old girl, contacted police to report that Cotto-Martinez had raped her over a period of eight years, beginning when she was nine years old. After an investigation, police charged him with additional felony counts, including rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and statutory sexual assault, along with related misdemeanor offenses, police say.

Cotto-Martinez has not yet been arraigned on the second complaint, according to police.

Through the course of the investigation, police say, detectives learned that while living on the 600 blk. S. Prince St., Cotto-Martinez was a music teacher and provided lessons from his home.

Anyone with additional information about Cotto-Martinez is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Det. Heather Halstead at (717) 735-3353 or halsteah@lancasterpolice.com.