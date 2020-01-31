× Lancaster theater group will host ‘A Night of Awkward Date Stories’ on Valentine’s weekend

LANCASTER — What’s a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to spend an evening listening to awkward date stories?

Creative Works of Lancaster can’t think of any.

So the nonprofit theater group will host “Awkward Date Stories,” a two-night event, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at Modern Art on 529 W. Chestnut St. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. to begin seating and serving drinks, and two complimentary drinks are available with each ticket.

Conceived by Lancaster artist Chris Silansky, “Awkward Date Stories” features a treasure trove of the most cringeworthy date stories that were submitted via an online form, adapted into a series of short performances by contributing writers and presented in a cafe-style setting, Creative Works said in a press release announcing the event.

“Awkward Date Stories” will bring “Lancaster’s true, awkward, outrageous, funny, ridiculous, peculiar, and bizarre date stories to life,” the group said.

Silansky serves as a contributing writer, along with Pete Barry, J.P. Cohen, Erich Goldstein, Jennifer Hill, and Nicole Weerbrouck.

Bob Breen will direct a cast that includes Karla Akemann, Cynthia Charles, Bob Checchia, Liz Checchia, Joseph Eck, Starleisha Gingrich, Deborah Good-Zeiner, Becky Groff, Allison Hutt, Howard Kelin, Christine Koslosky, Kathy Robb, Lily Ross, Josh Rottman, Josh Schwartz, Silansky, and Layne Zeiner.

Tickets are available by visiting www.creativelancaster.org. Reservations are highly encouraged as seating is extremely limited.

Ticket options include The Full Experience, where attendees will be seated with strangers and “encouraged to interact and reflect on the awkwardness around (them),” and the Wallflower Experience, which is intended for those who want to watch from the sidelines. There are no fixed ticket prices, according to Creative Works. Instead, the theater group uses a “Pay What You Decide” ticketing model.

“Simply reserve your ticket now and pay what you think the experience was worth after the show,” Creative Works said.

More details can be found on the ticket registration page.