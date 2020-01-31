× Lil Wayne drops new album, ‘Funeral’

Welcome back, Weezy.

Rapper Lil Wayne has released the eagerly awaited follow up to his 2018 album, “Tha Carter V.”

“Funeral” features 23 tracks, including collaborations with Big Sean, Lil Baby, Adam Levine, Two Chainz and the late rapper XXXTentacion.

Wayne whetted followers’ appetite for the project last week with a clip where he rapped, “Welcome to the funeral, yeah, closed casket as usual.”

Last year, Lil Wayne made headlines after some issues while touring with rock band Blink 182. He cut his performances short during some shows and backed out of others.

“I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour,” he said during the tour. “But make some noise for Blink 182 for including me, anyway. This might be my last night though. Let’s go.”

He later said he wouldn’t be quitting the tour.