Low weekend snow chance, warming trend next week

WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES: Skies remain mostly cloudy heading into the overnight time frame with lows near freezing. The winter precipitation chances we’ve been talking this week continue to lower, as the storm system paths and overall moisture content continue to diminish as we’ve gotten closer to their time of arrival. However, low snow chances still remain in our northwestern counties overnight tonight to before sunrise Saturday morning. Little to no impact is expected with this low snow chance. Mostly cloudy skies remain with highs in the mid-40s. Nearly an exact copy for Sunday, with the low winter precipitation chance, this time area-wide, but most of us stay dry with current guidance. Highs reach the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies finishing out the weekend with a dry afternoon. Breezy conditions return as well.

WARMING NEXT WEEK: A warming trend starts Monday with abundant sunshine and a southerly wind shift! Mostly sunny skies dominate with highs in the mid-50s. We get the upper-50s with a stray 60-degree mark or two for Tuesday after a morning low in the mid-40s. We drop a bit towards the low-50s for Wednesday. The warming trend ends by Thursday with temperatures diminishing in to the low-40s. However, Tuesday through Thursday come with rain chances.

RAIN CHANCES: A couple morning showers will be possible on Tuesday with diminishing chances throughout the day. A slow-moving system continues to cross the Mid-Atlantic with off-and-on showers throughout the day. The front pushes across the area slowly Thursday, keeping the scattered rain chance throughout the mid-week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann