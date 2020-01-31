Milder with plenty of clouds Friday, then turning even milder through the weekend and early next week!

MILDER AGAIN WITH CLOUDS: The week ends on a quiet note for Friday, and temperatures start to turn milder once again. The morning starts with plenty of clouds. Morning lows start in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. The rest of the day features plenty of clouds, but dry conditions. Afternoon highs are back above average, with mild readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds stay in place through the evening, and there could be a stray shower. It’s mainly dry, however. Winds stay light to calm. Temperatures only dip into the middle to upper 30s, so it’s not too chilly for Friday evening plans. Clouds stick with us through the night. Lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Activity along the coast stays out to sea, as expected, for the weekend. With that said, a stray morning snow shower is possible during the morning hours on Saturday. The best shot of this is in our southeast counties. Otherwise, there’s plenty of clouds and mild conditions for the rest of Saturday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. A few flurries or snow showers are possible overnight as a quick moving clipper system passes to the north. Sunday (also Groundhog Day) is breezy with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the lower 40s, with wind chills in the middle to upper 30s.

TURNING MILDER NEXT WEEK: Monday starts a swing towards milder temperatures. There’s plenty of sunshine as mild conditions build into the region. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s are expected! Tuesday is still very mild, and it brings more clouds in addition to the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday continues the chance for a few showers, and it remains mild. Temperatures are near 50 degrees. Thursday brings the chance for more showers as temperatures start to turn chillier, but they still remain above average for this time of year.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels