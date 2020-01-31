Millersville baseball powers to a win at Minute Maid Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston, Texas -- The calendar says winter but the baseball season is here for Millersville. The Marauders one of six NCAA Division II teams taking part in the Houston Winter Invitational at Minute Maid Park.

The V'ille open up against Arkansas Tech and after falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first Millersville rallies in the bottom half.

Right after the Marauders put one across into the box steps Jimmy Losh who drives a single to right that brings home Luke Trainer to tie the game at 2-2. Trainer earlier had an RBI himself to put Millersville on the board.

The next batter Manning Brookens goes down to get an off speed pitch and takes it deep to right for a home run. That monster first inning propels Millersville to a 7-2 victory.

Check out the highlights in the link above.