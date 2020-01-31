Over 1,000 orchids to see at “For the Love of Orchids” show at Hershey Gardens

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Orchids are returning to Hershey Gardens this weekend for their annual Orchid Sale and Show. This years theme is “For the Love of Orchids” and runs for three days.

The Susquehanna Orchid Society providing over 1,000 orchids for people to see in dozens of varieties.

Only fitting in whats known as the sweetest place on earth, an orchid that smells like chocolate!

The show and sale runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, January, 31 through Sunday, February 2.

New this year, information sessions and tours about the variety of orchids at this years show.

The show is included in admission, with members being free. Vendors will also have orchids available for purchase. Regular winter admission is $10, seniors are $9.00, juniors are $8.00, and kids two and under are free.

For more information about the orchid show you can visit their website.