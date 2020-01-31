× Pier 1 recalls desk chairs because chair’s legs can break while in use

Pier 1 issued a recall for about 6,000 of its desk chairs because the legs can break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said there are at least 29 reports of broken chair, including one back injury.

The chairs were sold in different colors and designs.

Collection Model Number Color Brennon 3218728 Natural 3595783 Turquoise 4131834 Brown (Bomber) Corinne 2855272 Ivory 3787830 Natural Devon 3218730 Natural (Flax) Emille 3600041 Navy blue 3606218 Gray 4133680 Navy blue (Velvet ink) 4133692 Light green (Velvet eucalyptus) 4133727 Off white (Velvet dove) Hourglass 3030877 Natural (Flax) 3232879 Light gray (Mist) 3232894 Gray 3232931 Turquoise 3707849 Gray (Velvet gray)

Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier 1 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.

The store sold the chairs online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.

Source: CPSC