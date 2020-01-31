Pier 1 recalls desk chairs because chair’s legs can break while in use
Pier 1 issued a recall for about 6,000 of its desk chairs because the legs can break, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The CPSC said there are at least 29 reports of broken chair, including one back injury.
The chairs were sold in different colors and designs.
|Collection
|Model Number
|Color
|Brennon
|3218728
|Natural
|3595783
|Turquoise
|4131834
|Brown (Bomber)
|Corinne
|2855272
|Ivory
|3787830
|Natural
|Devon
|3218730
|Natural (Flax)
|Emille
|3600041
|Navy blue
|3606218
|Gray
|4133680
|Navy blue (Velvet ink)
|4133692
|Light green (Velvet eucalyptus)
|4133727
|Off white (Velvet dove)
|Hourglass
|3030877
|Natural (Flax)
|3232879
|Light gray (Mist)
|3232894
|Gray
|3232931
|Turquoise
|3707849
|Gray (Velvet gray)
Consumers should stop using the recalled desk chairs immediately and contact Pier 1 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.
The store sold the chairs online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.
Source: CPSC