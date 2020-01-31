× Pilot ‘Foster Grandparent’ program launched in Waynesboro, Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Area Agency on Aging, with help from a grant approved by Franklin County Commissioners, announced Friday that a new pilot program designed to connect area senior citizens with young children in daycare facilities.

The Keystone Foster Grandparents Program hopes to give seniors a chance to stay active, while providing caring, older-adult role models to potentially at-risk children, the county commissioners said in a press release. The program, funded by a Human Services Community Block Grant, is centered in Waynesboro, with hopes that the service will be extended to the rest of the county over time, the release said.

Training is provided for senior volunteers who clear their background checks, the announcement said.

“It has been over a year of planning to get to this day, and we are very proud,” said Keystone Grandparent Program coordinator Sue James.

“There is nothing for the child care centers to do but enjoy the love, stability, and the additional help that our volunteers provide,” said Traci Kline, FCAAA Director.

To apply to be a “grandparent” volunteer, or for information about having volunteers placed in a child care facility in the Waynesboro area, call (717) 263-2153.