Police: Dad 'made up' home invasion after son shot himself in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – A father who claimed his 4-year-old son was killed in a home invasion robbery has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter because the boy apparently shot himself with a gun he found in the Philadelphia home.

Authorities say 28-year-old Edward Williams is also charged with child endangerment and numerous other counts.

His bail was set at $2 million, and it’s unknown if he’s retained an attorney.

Williams told police he and the children were in the house when robbers invaded their home.

In fact, authorities say, Williams was apparently sleeping when the shooting occurred, and it’s believed the child found the gun in a bedroom closet.

It’s not yet known who owns the gun, but authorities say it wasn’t registered to Williams.

Authorities said Williams most likely fabricated the home invasion story because he has a lengthy arrest record and should not have been in possession of a weapon.

Williams and his younger child were not injured.

The children’s mother was at work at the time.