Police searching for three suspects accused of using counterfeit money at Gettysburg Outlets

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for three suspects who attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills.

Police responded to the Gettysburg Outlets in Mount Joy Township on January 25 around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a theft by deception.

Upon arrival, police determined that three suspects attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills as authentic United States currency.

During this time, one of the suspects committed a retail theft.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 717-334-8111.