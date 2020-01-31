× Police seek help in identifying suspected stalker in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected stalker.

According to police, the male suspect is accused of leaving sexually explicit messages attached to the front door of the home of a juvenile girl in East Petersburg.

The messages were left twice in the last week, police say. Both times, the incidents occurred between 3 and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact NLCRPD Det. Theresa Stauffer at (717) 733-0965 or (717) 664-1180.