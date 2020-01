× Woman dies after house fire in Quincy Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman has died after a house fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 8000 block of Mentzer Gap Road in Quincy Township for a house fire at 7:00 a.m. on January 31.

According to the Franklin County Coroner, a 66-year-old woman was found deceased in a basement.

The fire is still under investigation.