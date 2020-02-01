Cedar Crest boys clinch first LL Section championship, New Oxford gets share of Div. I crown in YAIAA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43-- It was senior night at Cedar Crest on Friday night and this class was determined to go out with a banner as the Falcons hosted the McCaskey Tornado. Right from the start Crest set the tone as Ileri Ayo-Faleye climbed the latter to throw down a monster jam to rock the gym.

McCaskey hung tough the entire game as Isaiah Thomas picked it up on the defensive end for a steal to set up Davion Scarborough with a basket.

With the score tied at 39 all in the fourth quarter Cole Miller spotted up from three for a triple and the lead. Cedar Crest parties to their first Lanc-Leb Sectional title 53-52.

Over in the York-Adams the New Oxford Colonials could clinch a share of the Division I title with a win over York High. Brayden Long came to play as hit tough shots all night on his way to a 24 point performance in the Colonial victory, 64-48. It is the first division crown for the Colonials since 2003.

Check out the highlights in link above.

BOYS HOOPS

J.P. McCaskey - 52

Cedar Crest - 53*

(*Falcons clinch Section Title)

York High - 48

New Oxford - 64*

(*Colonials clinch share of YAIAA Title)