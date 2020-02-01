Hershey’s Chocolate World unveils 4th annual chocolate sculpture in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - A beloved trio made a comeback in celebration of Hershey's chocolate.

Hershey's Chocolate World unveiled its 4th annual chocolate sculpture on Saturday.

Gabby, Olympia and Harmony were the highlight of the day. They retired in 2016 as the original cows from the famous Hershey's chocolate tour.

Two Pennsylvania-based food artists spent more than 300 hours to bring them back to life.

"Well definitely these three cows have their own kind of personality and they're really beloved characters from the chocolate world tour that people take here at the chocolate world," said artist Marie Pelton, "just bringing them back to life people were so excited about it, seeing them again because they were the original cow characters on the world tour."

The sculpture is not for consumption, only for display.

People can see it until March 1.