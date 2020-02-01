Ice skaters gather for the 2020 Keystone Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - Ice skaters from all over Pennsylvania came to York County for the 2020 Keystone Games kicks off.

The White Rose Figure Skating Club hosted the competition at the York City Ice Area. FOX 43's Jossie Carbonare was there to emcee and present each competitor at the event. Athletes, big and small, competed to get a spot in the State Games of America, which will be held next summer. One skater said the excitement behind the competition is what motivates her to do great and show off her talents.

"It just feels like the moment that you know that you're supposed to be there that you are doing what you're supposed to be doing," Elise Kineke, a competitor, said. "And all the pressure just immediately goes away and all you care about is doing what you're supposed to do and doing it well."

"Many hours go into a minute-and-a-half performance," John Stone, Vice President of the White Rose Figure Skating Club, said. "The amount of effort that goes into doing something like this just the skater themselves, hours and hours of practice. Having to push themselves is very much an individual sport."

FOX 43 wants to give a special shoutout to Corinne Petko. Corinne is the daughter of fill-in meteorologist Alan Petko. She is one of the many winners at the Keystone Games. Corinne is 10-years-old and part of the Hershey Figure Skating Club. Congrats to all the winners!