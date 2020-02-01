× Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed volunteer firefighter, Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of the vehicle in the 2018 crash that resulted in the death of a volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Mendez, 24, of Dover was sentenced to two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the third-degree felony of homicide by vehicle charge, according to court documents.

Records show Mendez is also facing two years of probation for the reckless endangerment of the other drivers in the area at the time of the crash.

In June of 2018, Mendez was driving a BMW when he ran a stop sign on Emig Mill Road and Mayfield Drive, and crashed into a fence, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Chase Hartlaub, a volunteer firefighter at the Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department.