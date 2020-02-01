× Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-83 near Maryland Line

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning multi-vehicle crash and fire has shut down I-83 from the Maryland Line to the Glen Rock exit.

The crash happened today around 5:27 a.m., on I-83 near the Shrewsbury exit and it involved a tractor-trailer and other vehicles, 511PA reports.

Officials say there were minor injuries and it is unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Emergency dispatch says the fire is now out but I-83 is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.