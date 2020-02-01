NRA kicks off 2020 Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - The world's largest outdoor show kicked off at the Farm Show Complex on Saturday.

The National Rifle Association organized its 2020 Great American Outdoor Show.

The show features more than 400 outfitters, celebrities, seminars, demos and other events.

Organizers expect more than 200,000 people to attend the 9-day show.

National Rifle Association spokeswoman, Amy Hunter, said outdoor lovers can find anything they might be interested in.

"We've got hunting, fishing and outfitters. It's really nice to come out and to actually see these things to actually touch them, feel them, talk to people who are interested in the same things. I mean this is really a hands-on experience. Come out with friends and family and just really celebrate what we love about the outdoors," said Hunter.

The Great American Outdoor Show runs through next Sunday.

Hours

Sunday, February 2: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, February 3 - Friday 7: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 9: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Adult: $15.00

Child (6-12): $7.00

Children 5 and under: FREE with paid adult

Senior (65 or older): $12.00

2-Day Pass: $25.00

Group ticket: $12.00 (10 or more)

Late Afternoon Ticket: $8.00 (Valid 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Thursday Only)