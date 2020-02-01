Tractor-trailer crashes, spills fuel and starts fire on I-83, Shrewsbury Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. —  A tractor-trailer struck a barrier, spilled fuel and started a fire on I-83 northbound Saturday morning.

Today at around 5:27 a.m., a tractor-trailer traveling north on the right lane of I-83, veered off the road and struck a concrete barrier, police say.

After the initial impact, the tractor-trailer then skid across the barrier, damaging its fuel tanks which caused fuel to spill onto the roadway.

The tractor-trailer then went across both northbound lanes and hit the center median, according to officials.

Police say a vehicle that was traveling on the left lane, behind the tractor-trailer, hit the crash debris that spread onto both lanes.

The vehicle, tractor-trailer, and the roadway then became engulfed in flames, according to police.

Police say, the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

All lanes of I-83 northbound from the Maryland Line to the Shrewsbury exit are still shut down, according to 511PA.

