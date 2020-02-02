Feeling like spring a couple of days, plus, shower chances go up!

TURNING MILD AGAIN: After some early rain and snow showers, the clouds slowly break up during the afternoon to allow for peaks of sunshine. Winds become breezy too. Temperatures top out in the lower to middle 40s. If you are heading to super bowl parties tonight, there are no weather concerns. You will need a jacket with temps hovering in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. They drop into the middle 30s by morning. It’s a mild start to the week. In fact, we’ll enjoy a little touch of spring like temperatures. Highs will make it to the middle 50s! A few spots could even reach the upper 50s. We continue with the 50s Tuesday; however, a few showers are possible. It certainly won’t be a washout by any means. Rain chances go up Wednesday, as a cold front comes through the area. Temperatures are likely to be warmer in the morning and dropping off by afternoon. Another wavy front hits the area Thursday and Friday with more shower chances. Temperatures are tricky but right now it looks like we are mainly in the 40s. A morning mix of precipitation Thursday will change over to rain once temperatures climb. Highs are in the lower 40s. It’s wet overnight into the early Friday before drier air returns.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This is likely to change since, as of now, there is little agreement on the modeling. It does look to remain dry. It’s chilly with lows in the 20s both days. Afternoon readings under partly sunny skies climb to the upper 30s. It’s a tad warmer in the lower to middle 40s Sunday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist