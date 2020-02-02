FOX43 and Members 1st Federal Credit Union combine for Super Bowl Gameday Charity Challenge

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- FOX43 and Members 1st Federal Credit Union have combined for a special Super Bowl edition of the Gameday Charity Challenge. FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Mike Wilson of Members 1st are choosing sides for the big game and either the Salvation Army or York County Food Bank will benefit. In this segment, Todd recaps the competition from the regular season and then the guys decide which team they will have for the Super Bowl. A $1,000 donation will go to the charity the winning side represents. If Todd's team wins, the $1,000 goes to the Salvation Army. If Mike's comes out on top, the York County Food Bank receives the extra donation. Each charity has already received $5,000 from the regular season gameday charity challenge.
