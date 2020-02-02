× Harrisburg native, Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy, set to be inactive for Super Bowl LIV

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One of Harrisburg’s native sons is on a roster of a team set to play in Super Bowl LIV.

However, he will probably not suit up for the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy will likely not suit up on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport:

One storyline to watch for Super Bowl LIV: Sounds like #Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy may be inactive tomorrow, sources say. That’s the way it’s heading at this point. Two RBs would be active, but KC would use the spot to add depth on the D-line or another key area. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2020

McCoy, 31, has seen his playing time decrease since Week 15.

That resulted in McCoy posting career lows in yards (465) and carries (101).

McCoy joined the Chiefs on a one-year before the season that reunited him and former Eagles coach Andy Reid in Kansas City.

Reid was the head coach of Philadelphia when the team drafted McCoy in 2009.

Now, Reid will coach a Chiefs team on Sunday that may have McCoy on the bench.