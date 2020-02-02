Live UP!: Get back in shape after your Super Bowl party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Let's be honest. You're going to have a lot of fun at your Super Bowl party; not only watching the game, but also stuffing your face full of all the pizza, wings, beer, chips and dip. Sounds like a fast way to ruin your New Year resolution.

As part of FOX43's Super Sunday Frenzy, Matt Maisel visited the fitness center at the York Jewish Center where personal trainer Jen Landis took him through a high-intensity interval training workout.

Spoiler alert! It's so intense, Jen made Matt tap out before he finished.