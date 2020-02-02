× Many remember legacy of late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed at memorial service

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.- Memorial services for the last Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed, began Sunday. Those who knew him best gathering to pay their last respects at a visitation and memorial Sunday afternoon at Geigle Funeral Home.

“He was there to serve that city,” said Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick. “It was never self aggrandizement. He was there to serve and that was so beautiful.”

Serving 28 years, with the nickname ‘mayor for life,’ former Mayor Reed has been credited for transforming the city of Harrisburg into how we know it today. Hetrick recalls an early conversation with Reed on what, at the time, he says, was a crazy idea.

“He said, ‘Graham, I’m going to put a Hilton right here.” And I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s on acid,” recalled Hetrick. “I couldn’t believe you could think out of the box like that.”

But those out of the box ideas are what his supporters say led to the development of things like City Island, restaurant row, Harrisburg University and the National Civil War Museum.

“Harrisburg and our region was really headed in the wrong direction when he became mayor,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste. “But he bumped his head and did what he could do to turn it around.”

Yet, through his success, Reed also saw setback and scandal. He pled guilty to 20 counts of theft of stolen property in 2017 after being charged with using taxpayer money to buy hundreds of artifacts for a proposed wild west museum that never came to fruition. However, those who knew him best say, that should not take away from everything Reed did for the city of Harrisburg.

“With the tragedy of losing Steve,” said Haste. “Hopefully it’s a rallying point for us to all decide we’re going to work together, let people make mistakes, and let people learn from those and make ourselves better.”

Haste says he hopes Reeds death pushes city and county leaders to continue to build upon the foundation laid by Reed.