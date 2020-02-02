Pennsylvania casinos offer prop bets for Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA. — Americans are expected to wager more than $6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV, according to the American Gaming Association. In Pennsylvania, legal sports betting has taken off since it first became legal in 2018, growing more than 1,000 percent from January to December 2019.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course is gearing up for the big game. Wesley Michael, manager of the casino's Sportsbook, explained the added level of involvement that sports betting brings to sports fans.

"Two seconds left and they’re lining up for the field goal," Michael said. "It’s your team to win but it’s also your team to cover."

Fans added they enjoyed the immersive experience.

"Feels like I’m playing again," said Sam Stauffer of Denver, Pa. "I get mad when I lose but it’s a good feeling when you win."

Sports bettors usually wager on things like which team will win and by how much.

"You bet the money line or the spread or the over-under," Michael said.

For the Super Bowl, Pennsylvania casinos can offer prop bets on things like which team wins the coin flip and who scores the first touchdown.

As for deciding who and what to bet on, sports fans disagree.

"Some people say they have a system," Michael said.

Jim Pitsos of York Haven is one of those people. He said his system shows there will be a clear winner.

"Stay with San Francisco. You’ll be the winner," Pitsos said.

Sam Stauffer will be betting against Pitsos.

"[Bet on] Kansas City, because they’re going to win. They’re better," he said.

Some will win and some will lose, but all maintain hope.

"Every play can bring you home those big bucks, maybe," said Chuck Haduck of Annville.