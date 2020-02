DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are looking for help to identify a woman they say broke vehicle windows in Susquehanna Township.

Police say on December 31, 2019, between 11:40 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., a woman was seen on surveillance footage breaking vehicle windows in the 3500 block of Walnut Street.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to contact Detective Kevin M. Scott at kscott@susquehannatwp.com or 717-909-9238.