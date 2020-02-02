× Police: Vehicle stolen in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Chambersburg Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was reported stolen Saturday night.

Yesterday, around 8:26 p.m., police say a man reported that between January 27 and February 1, his vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of Norland Avenue.

According to the victim, he left his vehicle parked in that area after it broke down in January, and when he returned on February 1, his vehicle was gone.

The missing vehicle is a 2003 gold Volkswagen Passat with Pennsylvania registration JXY3541.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip on Crimewatch.