× Police: Welfare check ends in shots fired at Lebanon hotel

LEBANON, Pa. – Police say they responded to a welfare check at a Lebanon hotel but had to call for assistance after shots were fired.

Yesterday, around 9:17 p.m., North Lebanon Township Police received a call for a welfare check from the Hampton Inn on the 1600 block of East Cumberland Street.

According to police, upon their arrival, they were told that shots had been fired and they called for assistance from several county police departments, Lebanon City Police, and State Police.

Police also requested the help of the Lebanon County Emergency Services Unit who negotiated with the subject until he surrendered at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

The subject, William Burk of Union City was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief.

40.340925 -76.411350