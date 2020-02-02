Popular Super Bowl ads likely to have positive impact on Monday’s stock market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - About 100 million people are expected to tune in to the Super Bowl LIV. With that comes multi-million dollar advertisement spots, but are they worth it? Let's break it down.

Super Bowl LIV will draw millions of viewers, as the most watch television event in the U.S. Aside from the game, big companies will shell out millions of dollars for a :30 second ad, costing about $5.6 million.

With that money you could buy:

18,600 50-inch 4-k TVs

8,000 iPhone 11s

38 private islands in Mexico

28 Lamborghinis

2 private jets

But, if a :30 second ad is still the route you wanna go, companies need to make sure it's memorable.

“You need to be able to capture the consumers attention," said Mike Mudrick, York College of Pennsylvania Sport Management Assistant Professor. "Something catchy, something unique. “

Mudrick says the ads need to evoke positive emotion about the brand and also get people talking.

“If you’re not attracting new customers as a result of it," said Mudrick. "Is it really worth it?”

While there's a big risk involved, the reward could be great. Jeff Podoshen, professor of marketing at Franklin and Marshall College tells me a good ad could have a decent impact on the stock market the following Monday.

“A lot of these firms will see an increase in their actual stock value," said Podoshen. "And capitalization might only be a fraction of a percent but when you’re dealing with companies worth billions of dollars that fraction of a percent is a really big deal.”

Podoshen says it happens when people feel positive about the brand in an advertisement, making us feel good about buying their products.

“The Super Bowl is a time people come together because you want to have good feelings, root for your team, you’re happy because you have friends and family there," said Podoshen. "But, a hard sell is not going to resonate very well in a type of environment that’s about friends and family.”

Podoshen expects the big companies with big ads this Super Bowl to be Anheuser-Bush and soda brands like Mountain Dew. He points to lasting memories these ads can have on viewers, like the popular Bud Bowl ads airing during the Super Bowls in the 90's.