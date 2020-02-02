Super Sunday Frenzy: Last minute game day meals with Olivia’s

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – If you waited last minute to decide what to make for today’s big game, we have you covered!

On the FOX43 Super Sunday Frenzy, Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg, whipped up quick and easy dishes you can make right at home.

Don’t worry, they didn’t forget about the cocktails!

Here are the recipes if you’d like to try anything out for yourself:

Kansas City Meatball Casserole

Meatballs drenched in Smokey BBQ sauce & topped w Cheddar cheese.

BBQ Sauce:

3 cups Ketchup

1/2 cup Chipotle Peppers - puréed

2 oz Maple Syrup

1 tbsp smoked Paprika

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

Meatballs:

3 LB Ground Chuck

2 LB Ground Sausage

1/2 tsp Allspice

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 cup Carrots - diced

1/2 cup Onions - diced

1/2 cup Celery - diced

1 cup Bread - dried & broken up by hand

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Fresh Garlic

Pinch salt

Moisten the bread with heavy cream. Add everything else except the meat. Mix well. Gently add meat, carefully mixing, do not squeeze. Form into 2 oz meatballs. Place in baking dish. Bake in oven preheated to 350*F until internal temperature is 140*F.

Once cooked, place cooked meatballs in a clean case dish. Add BBQ sauce. Top w cheddar cheese. Bake in oven at 350*F for approximately 3-5 minutes or until Cheese is melted. Enjoy!

San Francisco Shrimp & Crab Dip

1 LB Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

2 LB Cream Cheese

2 tbsp sun dried Tomatoes- diced

2 tbsp Fire Roasted Red Peppers - chopped

1/2 cup Artichoke Hearts - chopped

1 cup fresh Spinach - chopped

1 cup Sour Cream

4 oz Heavy Cream

1 LB Steamed Shrimp - cleaned & chopped

1/2 cup Olivia’s - pitted & chopped

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Old Bay

Soften cream cheese in microwave for 2 minutes. Food with a wooden spoon. Microwave for a 2 additional minutes. Place in mixer using paddle attachment and mix for 2-3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and continue to mix for an additional 2-3 minutes or until well incorporated. Ladle into a casserole dish & top with Mozzarella Cheese. Bake in oven at 350*F or until Cheese is melted. Serve with your choice: Tortilla Chips, Garlic Bread, or Fresh chilled Celery stalks.

Cocktails:

Brunch Punch: Easily made into a big batch for game time fun!

Stoli Strawberry Vodka

Champagne or white wine

Orange juice

Pineapple Juice

7up or Sprite

Fresh chopped strawberries

Fresh Raspberries

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, oj, pineapple juice, & fresh berries. Shake. Top off w champagne & 7up. Garnish with fresh mint. Cheers!

Tequila Touchdown

Espelón Tequila

Watermelon Pucker

Orange Juice

Club soda

Fresh lime

Fresh chopped watermelon

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Garnish w fresh watermelon. Cheers!

Watermelon Sugar Rush

Stoli Strawberry Vodka

Three Olives Watermelon Vodka

Lemonade

Splash of club soda

Fresh chopped watermelon

Fresh chopped strawberries

Watermelon sugar rim

Fill glass with ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Pour into glass rimmed w watermelon sugar. Cheers!

Sideline Sipper

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Bacardi Banana Rum

Cream or milk

Whipped cream

Fill glass w Ice. Add whiskey, rum, & cream. Shake. Top w whipped cream. Cheers!

Coconut Mule Kickoff

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

Fresh squeezed lime

Cream of coconut

Ginger beer

Fill glass w ice. Add rum, lime, & cream of coconut. Shake. Top off w Ginger Beer. Cheers!