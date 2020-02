× Two small earthquakes occur over weekend in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Geological Survey detected two earthquakes near Dover, Saturday and Sunday.

The first earthquake, on Saturday right before 3:00 p.m., measured in at a magnitude of 1.6, about five miles northwest of Dover.

The second earthquake, felt on Sunday morning, around 4:30 a.m., had a magnitude of 1.8 and was around 5.6 miles also northwest of Dover.

There were no reported injuries or damage.