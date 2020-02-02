Underdog Sports Bar and Grill in Harrisburg preps 25,000 wings for game day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- While people are preparing to watch the big game on Sunday, the first thing that may come to mind, is food!

Underdog Sports Bar and Grill has made a name for themselves with their wings and due to the high volume of orders for the big game, that is the only food they are making on Sunday.

Making roughly 25,000 wings for customers-- this includes take out orders and people dining in. They have over 10 different kinds of sauces, and party pack varieties to purchase.

Although wings may be the only food they are serving on Sunday, they also have an extensive beer list and drinks too.

